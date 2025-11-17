Left Menu

France's Second-string Triumph: Overcoming a Nervous Start to Victory

A second-string French team claimed a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan, ensuring their World Cup campaign concluded successfully. Despite initial nerves, goals by Mateta and Akliouche, along with an own goal by Magomedaliyev, secured the win. France tops Group D, heading into the next phase with momentum.

A second-string French team overcame initial jitters to secure a 3-1 victory against Azerbaijan on Sunday, concluding their World Cup campaign on a high note after already qualifying.

Coach Didier Deschamps, who rotated his line-up following their qualification against Ukraine, saw his team recover from an early goal by Azerbaijan's Renat Dadashov to top Group D with 16 points. Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maghnes Akliouche, alongside an own goal from Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev, ensured French dominance. Despite the lack of cohesion at times, the French team's motivation was evident, with players vying for tournament spots.

Entering the next phase with momentum, France will be seeded for the World Cup draw on December 5. Although surprised in the fourth minute, a relentless France equalized quickly through Mateta and extended their lead with help from Malo Gusto's assists. While France continued to create chances in the second half, Azerbaijan's defense proved resilient.

