Norway's Triumph: Securing World Cup 2026 Spot with Stellar Win Over Italy

Norway triumphed over Italy in their final World Cup qualifying match, securing a spot in the 2026 tournament with a commanding 4-1 victory. This victory leaves Italy headed to the playoffs for the third consecutive time.

The game began with Italy's Francesco Pio Esposito opening the scoring early. However, Norway's Antonio Nusa equalized in the second half, setting the stage for Erling Haaland's decisive contributions.

Haaland scored twice, including a pivotal 78th-minute volley, helping Norway maintain a perfect qualifying record. Jorgen Strand Larsen added the fourth goal in stoppage time, underlining Norway's readiness for next year's competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)