Reviving the SAARC Spirit: Unity in Mourning

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus emphasized the sustained SAARC spirit as South Asian leaders gathered to honor the late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.

Yunus, moved by the regional solidarity, pushed for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), inactive since 2016.

Noting the attendance of leaders such as India's S Jaishankar, Yunus envisioned a future where SAARC regains its vitality as a platform for the region's two billion citizens.