German football legend Lothar Matthaus has asserted that for India to produce world-class football players, it must invest in exceptional coaching by attracting legendary figures and former players to mentor local coaches. Matthaus, a star of Germany's 1990 World Cup-winning team, stressed that a good teacher is essential for grooming excellent students.

Speaking to the media, Matthaus challenged India, the world's most populous nation, to emulate smaller nations like Cape Verde, which has secured a spot in the World Cup despite its modest population. He urged India to integrate efforts among its football federation, government, clubs, and academies to pursue a common goal of international success.

Reflecting on Germany's recent football struggles, Matthaus also identified a lack of passion and camaraderie as issues haunting the national team. He suggested that rekindling the spirit of teamwork and dedication that drove Germany's success in the past could restore its status among the world's elite teams.

