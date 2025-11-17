Erling Haaland Leads Norway to 2026 World Cup Glory: A Remarkable Journey

Erling Haaland has emerged as a Nordic hero, leading Norway to its first World Cup since 1998. The 25-year-old has been instrumental with a staggering 16 goals, more than any other European player in the 2026 qualifiers.

The Manchester City striker's ability to get into scoring positions propelled Norway to a decisive 4-1 victory over Italy. This performance not only showcased his talent but also highlighted Norway's unpredictable nature on the world stage.

Haaland's influence extends beyond the pitch as he embodies the hope of a nation eager for recognition. With Norway heading to the 2026 tournament, Haaland stands as both a goal-scoring machine and a unifying leader, inspiring dreams beyond the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)