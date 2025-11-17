Pujara Challenges Notion of Transition as Reason for India's Home Defeat

Former India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has challenged the notion that the national team's heavy defeat against South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens is due to a transition phase.

Pujara argues that while overseas defeats during rebuilding periods can be expected, losing at home with a team full of proven first-class players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill is unacceptable. He believes the loss points to issues other than transition.

Addressing Jio Hotstar, Pujara remarked on the unsuitability of the pitch, even against the leniency of head coach Gautam Gambhir, suggesting that conditions unfairly leveled the playing field with the opposition. He believes the depth of Indian cricket, even at an A-team level, could challenge South Africa at home, dismissing the transition excuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)