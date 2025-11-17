Left Menu

Epic Torch Relay to Ignite Italian Enthusiasm for Winter Olympics

The Olympic torch relay will journey 12,000 km across Italy before the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in February. The relay, starting November in Olympia, will visit famous landmarks, promoting sports unity. Key events include stops in Rome, Venice, Palermo, Naples, and Milan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:51 IST
Epic Torch Relay to Ignite Italian Enthusiasm for Winter Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Olympic torch is set to embark on a remarkable 12,000 km journey across Italy prior to the Winter Olympics, which will be hosted by Milan and the Dolomite resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in February. The relay promises to capture Italy's rich history, with stops at iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum in Rome and Venice's Grand Canal, as well as sparking excitement in southern cities like Palermo and Naples.

Giovanni Malago, president of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, emphasizes that each step of the relay through Italian cities will showcase the power of sport to unite and breakdown barriers across the world. The journey will celebrate 'the essence of Italy' and remind audiences globally of Italy's cultural and historical heritage.

The relay commences on November 26 when the flame is lit in Olympia, Greece. Following its transfer to Italian officials in Athens, the journey begins in Rome on December 6. The torch will pass through Naples for Christmas, celebrate New Year in Bari, and reach Cortina on January 26, marking 70 years since the 1956 Games' opening ceremony. The relay concludes at Milan's San Siro stadium on February 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
2
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India
3
Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense

Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense

 Global
4
We win elections because we are committed to development and welfare 24/7: PM Modi while delivering Ram Nath Goenka lecture.

We win elections because we are committed to development and welfare 24/7: P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025