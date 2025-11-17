Epic Torch Relay to Ignite Italian Enthusiasm for Winter Olympics

The Olympic torch is set to embark on a remarkable 12,000 km journey across Italy prior to the Winter Olympics, which will be hosted by Milan and the Dolomite resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in February. The relay promises to capture Italy's rich history, with stops at iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum in Rome and Venice's Grand Canal, as well as sparking excitement in southern cities like Palermo and Naples.

Giovanni Malago, president of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, emphasizes that each step of the relay through Italian cities will showcase the power of sport to unite and breakdown barriers across the world. The journey will celebrate 'the essence of Italy' and remind audiences globally of Italy's cultural and historical heritage.

The relay commences on November 26 when the flame is lit in Olympia, Greece. Following its transfer to Italian officials in Athens, the journey begins in Rome on December 6. The torch will pass through Naples for Christmas, celebrate New Year in Bari, and reach Cortina on January 26, marking 70 years since the 1956 Games' opening ceremony. The relay concludes at Milan's San Siro stadium on February 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)