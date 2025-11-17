Left Menu

Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah dominated the Robusta Rally 2025, propelling Team TSI Racing to the championship lead. They overcame early setbacks to win with the Peugeot 208 Rally4, while their teammates Aditya Thakur and Virender Kashyap secured second in INRC1. The rally series now heads to Tumkur for the next round.

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, Team TSI Racing, led by Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah, triumphed at the Robusta Rally 2025 to secure the championship lead. Their victory in the third round of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship marked a significant comeback after missing the season opener due to logistical delays.

Driving a PH Sport-prepared Peugeot 208 Rally4, Mascarenhas showcased extraordinary prowess by clocking the fastest times across all 12 special stages, amassing a total of 69 points. Defending champions Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif now trail by seven points as the competition intensifies.

Meanwhile, TSI Racing teammates Aditya Thakur and Virender Kashyap overcame an early setback to finish second in INRC1, contributing to the team's 1-2 finish. The championship now advances to Tumkur for the K1000 Rally, promising more excitement in the ongoing six-event series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

