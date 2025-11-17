Pat Cummins: Leading the Rajasthan Royals Charge Again in IPL

In a significant announcement, Pat Cummins has been reappointed as captain of the Rajasthan Royals for the third consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This decision, unveiled on the SRH's 'X' handle, underlines Cummins' central role despite him being temporarily sidelined by a back injury.

While Cummins is expected to miss the opening Ashes Test in Perth, he is predicted to bounce back for the subsequent contest in Brisbane. Meanwhile, Steven Smith is set to lead Australia against England starting November 21.

The Australian paceman, originally acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20.50 crore in 2024 after an impressive stint in international cricket, continues to be a significant figure in IPL, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

