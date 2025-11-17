Left Menu

Historic Test Match at Eden Gardens Sees Unprecedented Upsets

In an astonishingly low-scoring Test, India faced their first loss in 13 years at Eden Gardens against South Africa. Neither team crossed 200 runs in any innings, marking a historical low in red-ball cricket in India. A formidable South African bowling attack and notable performances secured their win.

South African team celebrates wicket of Rishabh Pant. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
India witnessed a historic cricketing low in Test matches as they succumbed to South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens within three days. This Test match was significant for being the first in 66 years in Indian red-ball cricket history where both teams were bowled out four times without either crossing 200 runs.

The South African side, aided by the spinning duo Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, outplayed Team India, registering a 30-run victory. Skipper Temba Bavuma's resilient half-century stood crucial for the Proteas, pushing India to one of its lowest chases at this venue: 124 runs, a figure that India failed to achieve after 1997.

While missing captain Shubman Gill due to injury, the Indian team couldn't overcome South Africa's tight defence, marking the latter's second-lowest successful Test defence. Now, the South African team eyes the series win as they prepare for the final match on November 22 at Assam's Barsapara Stadium.

