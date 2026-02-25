Left Menu

Tirunelveli Hospital Achieves Landmark in Stroke Treatment with First Mechanical Thrombectomy

Kauvery Hospital in Tirunelveli performed its first mechanical thrombectomy, saving a stroke patient's life. The complex procedure, involving a multidisciplinary team, successfully removed a blood clot and restored brain blood flow. The patient showed significant recovery within a week, marking a milestone in advanced stroke care for the region.

Updated: 25-02-2026 18:09 IST
Kauvery Hospital in Tirunelveli has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing the city's first mechanical thrombectomy. This complex emergency procedure was crucial in saving a 61-year-old stroke patient. Despite anatomical challenges, the neuro intervention team at the hospital managed to remove a critical blood clot, restoring blood flow to the brain.

The patient, a known hypertensive and chronic smoker, experienced severe symptoms, including left-sided weakness and slurred speech, leading to his immediate referral to Kauvery Hospital after previous treatments failed. Led by senior neurologist Dr. Ganesan, the multidisciplinary team faced technical challenges due to tortuous blood vessels and complex anatomy but achieved successful results.

The timely intervention had dramatic effects, as the patient's stroke severity score improved from 16 to 3, and he regained speech and mobility within a week. Dr. Lakshman, Medical Administrator, highlighted this successful thrombectomy as a significant advancement in stroke care for the Tirunelveli region.

