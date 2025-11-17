Sri Lanka Makes Strategic Changes for T20I Tri-Series Amidst Safety Concerns

In a significant development, Sri Lanka has announced adjustments to their squad for the T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe and host nation Pakistan. This move follows the withdrawal of captain Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando, who will return home due to illness, as stated by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, referencing the latest ICC updates.

Filling the leadership void, former skipper and experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been appointed captain for the series hosted in Pakistan. Meanwhile, fresh talent Pavan Rathnayake, who has recently showcased his skills in the ODI series against Pakistan, has been included to strengthen the T20I lineup.

The tri-series offers a crucial platform for all participating teams to sharpen their strategies ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup set to take place in India next year. However, the series unfolds amidst rising security concerns, following an attack in Islamabad. Despite apprehensions from some team members, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has decided to proceed with the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)