Usyk Relinquishes WBO Crown: Wardley Poised for Triumph

Oleksandr Usyk, the celebrated Ukrainian boxer, has voluntarily given up his WBO heavyweight title, notifying the World Boxing Organization of his choice not to engage in a mandatory bout against Britain's Fabio Wardley. The WBO announced on Monday that it received a formal notification from Usyk's team, affirming the 38-year-old's decision to relinquish the title after careful deliberation.

Sky Sports reports that Fabio Wardley, aged 30, is anticipated to be named the WBO heavyweight champion in light of Usyk's decision. Despite surrendering the WBO title, Usyk maintains possession of the WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles. He regained these in December after defeating Daniel Dubois to reaffirm his status as an undisputed champion.

In reaction to Usyk's decision, WBO president Gustavo Olivieri expressed admiration and gratitude towards Usyk, labeling him 'a champion of champions'. Olivieri emphasized Usyk's exemplary career, noting his achievements as an undefeated, two-division WBO undisputed world champion, underscoring the profound respect the organization holds for him and his sporting legacy.

