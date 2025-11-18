Dutch Dominate: Netherlands Secure Spot in 2026 World Cup
The Netherlands triumphed 4-0 against Lithuania, ensuring their place in the 2026 World Cup finals by finishing top of Group G. Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen scored, highlighting Dutch dominance. The Netherlands ended unbeaten, three points ahead of Poland.
The Netherlands confidently sealed their place in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive 4-0 victory over Lithuania on Monday. The win in Amsterdam allowed them to top Group G, finishing three points clear of Poland.
Dominance was evident as Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring early on, ensuring the Dutch led at halftime. Reijnders had previously sat out against Poland, but seized his opportunity with a sharp finish and came close to adding a second.
The second half saw goals from Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen, completing the rout. With this win, the Netherlands, already three-time World Cup finalists, secured their 12th tournament participation.
