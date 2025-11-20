Left Menu

FIFA's Players' Status Chamber approves Ryan Williams' eligibility to represent India

FIFA's Players' Status Chamber issued its final decision on November 19, approving the change of association request for Ryan Williams, thereby making him formally eligible to represent the Indian national team.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:04 IST
FIFA's Players' Status Chamber approves Ryan Williams' eligibility to represent India
Ryan Williams. (Photo/AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FIFA's Players' Status Chamber issued its final decision on November 19, approving the change of association request for Ryan Williams, thereby making him formally eligible to represent the Indian national team. Throughout this process, the AIFF fully complied with FIFA's regulatory requirements. Following the submission, FIFA's Players' Status Chamber reviewed the request in alignment with the standards set out in the RGAS.

The Chamber delivered its decision on November 19, confirming that all eligibility criteria had been satisfied and approving the player's change of association to India. With the ruling now in effect, Ryan Williams is officially eligible for selection to the Indian national team. Meanwhile, Indian senior men's team head coach Khalid Jamil on Saturday named a 23-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C match on November 18, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Tigers, who had been camping in Bengaluru since November 6, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening. While forward Williams will travel to Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers' 23-member travelling squad to Bangladesh for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan. Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh. Head coach: Khalid Jamil, Assistant coach: Mahesh Gawali, Goalkeeping coach: Feroz Sheri,f Strength and conditioning coach: Chelston Pinto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

 China
2
China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republic gold rush

China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republ...

 Global
3
2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test after 40-year wait

2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test...

 Switzerland
4
Retired army colonel duped of Rs 56 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police

Retired army colonel duped of Rs 56 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai poli...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025