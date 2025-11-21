Left Menu

Cricket-England bat first v Australia as Ashes begin in Perth

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 07:25 IST
Cricket-England bat first v Australia as Ashes begin in Perth

England elected to bat first in the Ashes series opener at Perth Stadium on Friday after captain Ben Stokes won the toss, opting for additional pace in their playing 11 with Brydon Carse getting the nod over off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

To help cover the loss of fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia have awarded a test cap to Brendan Doggett while opener Jake Weatherald also received his first cap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

 Global
2
Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-reliance

Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-rel...

 India
3
FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister Barkat

FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister ...

 Global
4
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025