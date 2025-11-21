Cricket-England bat first v Australia as Ashes begin in Perth

England elected to bat first in the Ashes series opener at Perth Stadium on Friday after captain Ben Stokes won the toss, opting for additional pace in their playing 11 with Brydon Carse getting the nod over off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

To help cover the loss of fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia have awarded a test cap to Brendan Doggett while opener Jake Weatherald also received his first cap.

