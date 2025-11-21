Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England opt to bat first against Australia in Ashes opener

"So, yeah, he's got some air speed, he's got some great skills, some swing, some seam and he's coming off a hot streak, so hopefully that continues this week." Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 07:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England opt to bat first against Australia in Ashes opener

England elected to bat first against Australia in the Ashes series opener on Friday after captain Ben Stokes won the toss under clear blue skies at Perth Stadium. After naming a 12-man squad for the match, the visitors opted for all-out pace in the starting side, leaving out off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in favour of Brydon Carse.

"We'll try and get some runs on the board and then see where we are then," Stokes said. "We've got to clear all of what we want to achieve out here in Australia, it starts today." Australia's Steve Smith, standing in as captain for the injured Pat Cummins, struck an optimistic tone after losing the toss.

"Hopefully it seams all over the place this morning. I think the cracks will come into play, they seem to every year," said Smith. "I think if we get the ball in the right areas this morning, there'll be enough there for sure." Australia awarded first test caps to specialist opener Jake Weatherald and fast bowler Brendan Doggett, who put his hand up for selection with 13 wickets in two matches for South Australia in a dynamic start to the domestic Sheffield Shield season.

"He sort of glides through the crease, makes it look pretty easy," pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said of Doggett. "So, yeah, he's got some air speed, he's got some great skills, some swing, some seam and he's coming off a hot streak, so hopefully that continues this week."

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

 Global
2
Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-reliance

Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-rel...

 India
3
FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister Barkat

FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister ...

 Global
4
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025