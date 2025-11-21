Left Menu

Rugby-Winless Australia forced into two changes to side against France

Australia have been forced into two changes to their starting XV for the Autumn International series test against France in Paris on Saturday with flyhalf Carter Gordon and hooker Billy Pollard ruled out due to injury. Gordon has a quad problem and is replaced as a starter by Tane Edmed, while Pollard has a hip pointer injury that sees Matt Faessler elevated from the bench.

It leaves coach Joe Schmidt short of flyhalf cover among his replacements after he released James O'Connor from the squad ahead of the game. Instead, centre Hamish Stewart takes Edmed's place on the bench and Josh Nasser comes in for Faessler in other changes to the team that was announced by Schmidt on Thursday.

Australia face a winless European tour for the first time since 1958 after suffering successive defeats at the hands of England, Italy and Ireland ahead of the match at the Stade de France. Updated Australia team:

15-Max Jorgensen, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Dylan Pietsch, 10-Tane Edmed, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Nick Frost, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Valetini, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Hamish Stewart, 23-Filipo Daugunu.

