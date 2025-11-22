Javier Sotomayor: Discipline Over Facilities for Athletic Success
High jumper legend Javier Sotomayor emphasized discipline and mindset as critical factors in athletic success at the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival. According to him, India's drive for world-class athletes should come from within, supported by technology. External motivation sparks initiation, but self-drive sustains longevity.
Legendary high jumper and world record holder Javier Sotomayor emphasized the crucial role that discipline and mindset play in the success of athletes, during the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival.
Speaking to aspiring Indian athletes, Sotomayor highlighted the need for self-motivation, stating that India has the potential to produce world-class athletes if aspiring sportspeople focus on internal drive.
He underscored that while resources and technology are pivotal, personal discipline and mental strength are the non-negotiables for achieving extraordinary performance in sports.
