South Africa's Strong Start: Key Performances from Day One

On an eventful first day of the second Test, South Africa set a promising tone against India, finishing at 247/6. The match, played at a vibrant venue, showcased significant performances from both teams.

Aiden Markram opened with a composed 38, while Tristan Stubbs impressed with 49 runs. Temba Bavuma added 41 to the score, solidifying South Africa's standing. On the bowling front, India's Kuldeep Yadav took three crucial wickets, supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, who each took one wicket.

With the scoreboard at 247/6, South Africa's balanced innings demonstrated resilience amidst tight bowling from India's side. The battle for dominance promises an intense continuation as the match progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)