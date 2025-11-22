Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi's Injury Clouds Pakistan's T20 Clash with Sri Lanka

Pakistan's ODI captain and fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, might miss the T20 match against Sri Lanka due to a foot injury sustained during training. The team is wary of the injury, and Afridi's participation depends on his recovery and medical clearance ahead of Pakistan's second tri-series match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's ODI captain and renowned fast bowler, is in doubt for the upcoming T20 tri-series match against Sri Lanka due to a foot injury. The injury was sustained during a recent training session, casting uncertainty over his participation.

According to a team official, Afridi is under the watchful eyes of the medical team. His recovery and subsequent involvement in Saturday's match depend on medical evaluations and clearance. The injury is described as minor, but carefully monitored to ensure Afridi's well-being.

Sources indicate that Pakistan's management is likely to exercise caution concerning Afridi's condition given the early stages of the tri-series, which also includes Zimbabwe as a competitor.

