Travis Head's Blazing Century Propels Australia to Historic Ashes Victory

Australia's Travis Head delivers a spectacular 69-ball century in the first Ashes Test, leading the team to an emphatic eight-wicket win over England in Perth. His remarkable performance marks the second-fastest Ashes century, as the hosts secure a 1-0 lead in a Test that concluded in just two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:30 IST
Travis Head. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's opening batter Travis Head described the first Ashes Test as 'unbelievable,' highlighting the intense emotions and lauding England's resilience. Head, who smashed a 69-ball century — the second-fastest in Ashes history — emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities. On Day 2, his innings, combined with Mitchell Starc's ten-wicket haul, propelled Australia to an eight-wicket victory over England at Perth's Optus Stadium.

With this remarkable knock, Head surpassed the 4,000-run milestone in Test cricket, having accumulated 4,107 runs in 61 matches at an average of 42.34. His century also marked the joint-fastest by an opener in any Test and quickest in a fourth-innings chase. Reflecting on the past few days, Head described the sequence of events as surreal.

Elevated to the opening position during the fourth innings following a strategic team decision to counter England's short-ball tactics, Head shared that the plan involved the coach, captain, and senior players. Expressing satisfaction with the impactful decision, Head remarked on the remarkable experience, especially with the series' promising start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

