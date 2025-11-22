Left Menu

England's Pink Ball Opportunity: A Test of Resilience

Former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan urges England to practice using a pink ball under floodlights ahead of the second test against Australia. After a crushing defeat, England must adapt to Australia's dominance in day-night tests to have a chance at bouncing back in Brisbane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:14 IST
England's Pink Ball Opportunity: A Test of Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a two-day defeat to Australia, former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan has advised England to maximize their preparation time before the second test by practicing with a pink ball under floodlights.

Despite a demoralizing opener in Perth, where Australia took an early lead in the series, England has until December 4 to regroup. Australia's impressive record in day-night tests, having won 13 of 14, looms over England's efforts to regain footing in Brisbane.

Echoing a call for improved readiness, Vaughan suggested adjusting England's practice schedule, advocating for a pink-ball match to combat weaponry that saw Australia's Travis Head secure a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025