England's Pink Ball Opportunity: A Test of Resilience

In the wake of a two-day defeat to Australia, former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan has advised England to maximize their preparation time before the second test by practicing with a pink ball under floodlights.

Despite a demoralizing opener in Perth, where Australia took an early lead in the series, England has until December 4 to regroup. Australia's impressive record in day-night tests, having won 13 of 14, looms over England's efforts to regain footing in Brisbane.

Echoing a call for improved readiness, Vaughan suggested adjusting England's practice schedule, advocating for a pink-ball match to combat weaponry that saw Australia's Travis Head secure a decisive victory.

