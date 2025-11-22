England's Pink Ball Opportunity: A Test of Resilience
Former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan urges England to practice using a pink ball under floodlights ahead of the second test against Australia. After a crushing defeat, England must adapt to Australia's dominance in day-night tests to have a chance at bouncing back in Brisbane.
Despite a demoralizing opener in Perth, where Australia took an early lead in the series, England has until December 4 to regroup. Australia's impressive record in day-night tests, having won 13 of 14, looms over England's efforts to regain footing in Brisbane.
Echoing a call for improved readiness, Vaughan suggested adjusting England's practice schedule, advocating for a pink-ball match to combat weaponry that saw Australia's Travis Head secure a decisive victory.
