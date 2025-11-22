India's Resurgence: Thrilling Turnaround Seizes the Day in Guwahati Test

In a gripping conclusion to Day 1 of the second Test in Guwahati, India executed a remarkable comeback, limiting South Africa to 247/6 by stumps. Comfortably poised at 156/2 by lunchtime, the Proteas were destabilized by India's disciplined bowling in the final session.

The South African team managed to add just 91 runs after lunch while losing four crucial wickets. This turn of events rekindled India's prospects in the contest, with former India spinner Anil Kumble applauding the bowling unit's persistent pressure and strategic execution throughout the day's play.

The breakthrough for India came with the key dismissal of South African captain Temba Bavuma by Ravindra Jadeja, followed by the decisive fall of Tristan Stubbs, who was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav led the charge with figures of 3/48, supported by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Jadeja, each claiming a wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)