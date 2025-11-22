Left Menu

Harsh Dubey to Lead Vidarbha in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Harsh Dubey, fresh from a strong performance at the Rising Stars Asia Cup, will captain Vidarbha's squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Last season's captain and India T20I wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma is not included. Vidarbha will start their campaign in Lucknow on November 26 against Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:58 IST
Harsh Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

All-rounder Harsh Dubey, who recently excelled at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, will lead Vidarbha's 17-member squad in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, taking place in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8.

Absent from the squad is last season's captain, India T20I wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Dubey, the team's new skipper, impressed with his maiden T20 fifty, aiding India's advance to the semifinals in Doha, and notching four wickets in as many matches.

The 24-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler shined in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, taking a record 69 wickets to help Vidarbha clinch the title. Recently, he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement in IPL 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

