Harsh Dubey to Lead Vidarbha in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

All-rounder Harsh Dubey, who recently excelled at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, will lead Vidarbha's 17-member squad in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, taking place in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8.

Absent from the squad is last season's captain, India T20I wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Dubey, the team's new skipper, impressed with his maiden T20 fifty, aiding India's advance to the semifinals in Doha, and notching four wickets in as many matches.

The 24-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler shined in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, taking a record 69 wickets to help Vidarbha clinch the title. Recently, he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement in IPL 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)