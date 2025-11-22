South Africa Stumbles Against Indian Bowling Amid Promising Starts

South Africa's promising start in the second Test against India in Guwahati was marred by a failure to convert opportunities on a tricky pitch. With the team's top-order batsmen starting strong, the Proteas were positioned at 156/2 by lunch but concluded Day 1 at 247/6.

Tristan Stubbs, the team's top scorer, expressed disappointment over the missed chances, despite acknowledging the challenge posed by India's bowling, particularly by Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav's strategic delivery ended Stubbs' innings at 49. He emphasized the critical role of first-innings runs for a commanding position.

Despite reaching 35 or more, none of South Africa's top four batsmen surpassed the half-century mark, a first in Test cricket history. Captain Temba Bavuma's 41 helped stabilize the innings temporarily. With Muthusamy and Verreynne unbeaten, South Africa hopes to secure a more substantial lead on the second day.