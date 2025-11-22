Left Menu

Bologna Joins Serie A Leaders After Thrilling Victory

Bologna climbed to the top of Serie A's standings alongside Inter Milan and Roma after defeating Udinese 3-0. Lead player Riccardo Orsolini missed a penalty but assisted in Tommaso Pobega's goals. Meanwhile, other league matches see competitive standings, with Roma, Inter, and Milan closely matched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:11 IST
Bologna surged to the top of Serie A alongside Inter Milan and Roma after a commanding 3-0 win over Udinese. Despite Riccardo Orsolini's unusual penalty miss, the league's top scorer orchestrated two goals for Tommaso Pobega, influencing the dynamic game on Saturday.

With Roma set to face Cremonese and a Milan derby brewing against Inter, the standings remain intriguing. Milan trails the leaders by just two points, sharing the slot with Napoli, while Juventus and Fiorentina clash amidst the tension-filled race.

Though Bologna initially struggled against Udinese, a pivotal moment came when Kingsley Ehizibue's handball granted them a penalty. While Orsolini couldn't capitalize initially, Pobega's first and second goals ultimately led Bologna to victory, scoring alongside Federico Bernardeschi's stoppage-time contribution.

