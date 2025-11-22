Welsh Winger Shines with Historic Hat-Trick Against New Zealand

Winger Tom Rogers etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Welsh player to score a hat-trick of tries against New Zealand. Despite his individual brilliance, it wasn't enough to prevent Wales from suffering a 52-26 loss to the All Blacks in Saturday's match.

The New Zealand team showcased their formidable strength, crossing the try line seven times. Both wings, Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece, scored twice, while Ruben Love, Tamaiti Williams, and Rieko Ioane also contributed by adding their names to the score sheet.

Wales, now focused on their upcoming game against South Africa, managed to achieve a personal milestone by scoring more points in Cardiff against New Zealand than ever before. Despite the defeat, they are assured the 11th position in the global rankings after Japan's win over Georgia, setting the stage for their placement in the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw.

