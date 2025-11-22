Nottingham Forest Dents Liverpool's Title Hopes

In a surprising turn of events, Nottingham Forest defeated Liverpool, handing the team their sixth loss of the current campaign. This setback leaves last season's champions in 11th place, eight points adrift from Arsenal, who lead the standings.

Other matches saw Chelsea cut Arsenal's lead to three points with a 2-0 win over Burnley, while Crystal Palace overcame Wolverhampton and Fulham beat Sunderland. Brighton triumphed 2-1 against Brentford, and Bournemouth drew 2-2 against West Ham.

In Chelsea's crucial clash, Pedro Neto's header and Enzo Fernandez's late goal secured their second-place spot. The title race intensifies further as Arsenal and Manchester City prepare for their key fixtures.

