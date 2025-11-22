Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Dents Liverpool's Title Hopes

Nottingham Forest's win over Liverpool compounded the latter's struggles as the team endures a disappointing campaign. Chelsea gained ground on Arsenal with a victory over Burnley, while other teams also secured crucial victories. The title race remains tight, with top teams vying for top spots amidst constant competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising turn of events, Nottingham Forest defeated Liverpool, handing the team their sixth loss of the current campaign. This setback leaves last season's champions in 11th place, eight points adrift from Arsenal, who lead the standings.

Other matches saw Chelsea cut Arsenal's lead to three points with a 2-0 win over Burnley, while Crystal Palace overcame Wolverhampton and Fulham beat Sunderland. Brighton triumphed 2-1 against Brentford, and Bournemouth drew 2-2 against West Ham.

In Chelsea's crucial clash, Pedro Neto's header and Enzo Fernandez's late goal secured their second-place spot. The title race intensifies further as Arsenal and Manchester City prepare for their key fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

