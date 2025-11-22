Left Menu

Welsh Winger's Historic Hat-Trick Against New Zealand Falls Short

Tom Rogers made history as the first Welsh player to score a hat-trick against New Zealand. Despite his efforts, New Zealand secured a 52-26 victory. The match saw seven New Zealand tries and Wales breaking their scoring record against the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Updated: 22-11-2025 23:29 IST
In a historic yet ultimately futile effort, Welsh winger Tom Rogers etched his name into the annals of rugby history with a hat-trick of tries against New Zealand. However, the All Blacks emerged victorious with a 52-26 scoreline on Saturday, finishing their Autumn International series with three wins out of four matches.

The match showcased New Zealand's prowess, with Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Ruben Love, Tamaiti Williams, and Rieko Ioane all crossing the line. Wales fought valiantly but suffered from disciplinary issues, evidenced by yellow cards for Gareth Thomas and Taine Plumtree.

Despite the defeat, Wales achieved a record number of points against New Zealand in Cardiff and secured 11th place in the world rankings. Coach Steve Tandy praised his team's bravery and determination, looking forward to future challenges with optimism.

