Wales' Historic Effort Falls Short Against New Zealand

Tom Rogers made history as the first Welshman to score a hat-trick against New Zealand, but Wales succumbed to a 52-26 defeat. Despite an admirable effort, the All Blacks dominated with seven tries. Wales, set to face South Africa next, hold steady at 11th in global rankings.

Updated: 22-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:31 IST
Wales' Historic Effort Falls Short Against New Zealand

In a memorable rugby clash, Wales' Tom Rogers etched his name in history as the first Welshman to score a hat-trick against New Zealand. Despite this remarkable feat, the visitors walked away with a commanding 52-26 victory, leaving the home side reflecting on their commendable but ultimately insufficient effort.

The New Zealand team outmaneuvered Wales with seven tries, featuring standout performances from wings Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece, each crossing the line twice. With additional contributions from Ruben Love, Tamaiti Williams, and Rieko Ioane, the All Blacks concluded their Autumn International series triumphantly, boasting three wins out of four matches played.

Wales, looking ahead to a showdown with world champions South Africa next week, remain in 11th position in the global rankings. The match highlighted their ability to challenge elite opponents, although discipline lapses and defensive frailties provided a crucial edge to New Zealand and extended their winning streak over Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

