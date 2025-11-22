Left Menu

Stokes Urges England to Forget Perth Defeat Ahead of Brisbane Clash

England captain Ben Stokes emphasizes the importance of leaving their Perth defeat behind as they prepare for the next Ashes Test in Brisbane. He lauds Travis Head's outstanding innings that derailed England's plans. England aims to level the series, learning from their mistakes in the previous encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:44 IST
Ben Stokes (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has urged his team to discard the mental burden of their heavy defeat in Perth, a match dominated within two days by Australia due to powerful performances from their batters. Stokes highlighted the necessity of maintaining a positive outlook as they head to Brisbane.

In the wake of the first Test loss, Stokes effusively praised Travis Head for a stellar and decisive innings that left England's tactics in disarray. Stokes acknowledged the challenge Head posed to their bowlers, appreciating the aggressive intent that ultimately unhinged England's strategy.

With the second Ashes Test set to commence in Brisbane on December 4, England is set on recovering their stance in the series. As the hosts chased down a target of 205 runs, the dynamic entry of openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald signaled their aggressive intent early in the match, highlighted by Head's swift hundred, marking the second-fastest century in Ashes history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

