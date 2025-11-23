Left Menu

South Africa Overpowers Ireland Despite Discipline Issues

South Africa secured a 24-13 victory over Ireland despite the latter's ill-discipline, which resulted in a 20-minute red card and three yellow cards. South Africa maintained dominance throughout, securing their fourth win on the tour. Ireland, however, suffered their second defeat in a mixed November series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 23-11-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 01:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

South Africa continued their commanding November tour with a 24-13 victory over an undisciplined Ireland. Ireland played part of the game with only 12 men after receiving a 20-minute red card and three yellow cards during the first half on Saturday.

The reigning back-to-back world champions, who had lost four of their last five games to Ireland and during their previous three visits to Dublin, took an early lead through a try by Damian Willemse. Cobus Reinach added a second try following James Ryan's red card.

Ireland's woes continued as flyhalves Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley, along with prop Andrew Porter, were handed yellow cards amid persistent fouling. Although Dan Sheehan managed to score, a penalty try kept South Africa firmly in control at 19-7 by halftime. A second-half try by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sealed the win for the top-ranked Springboks, marking their fourth consecutive victory on tour, with a final match against Wales still to come. The defeat marked Ireland's second in a challenging November series.

