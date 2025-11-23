Left Menu

Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Shine at Finlandia Trophy

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron impressed at the Finlandia Trophy, claiming their second Grand Prix win. Yuma Kagiyama and Chiba Mone also triumphed in singles, while Germany's Hase and Volodin secured the pairs title. The event showcased fierce competition ahead of the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 01:43 IST
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron demonstrated their growing prowess in the ice dancing world, picking up their second Grand Prix title at the Finlandia Trophy on Saturday. The duo's performance firmly positioned them among the aspirants for Olympic gold, underlining their swift ascent in international ranks.

Despite a fall on his quadruple toe loop, Yuma Kagiyama clinched the men's singles title, marking consecutive Grand Prix victories. Meanwhile, Chiba Mone outperformed American contender Amber Glenn to seize the women's singles event, despite Glenn executing a formidable triple Axel. Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin emerged victorious in the pairs category.

With an impressive free programme, Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron secured their win over Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. Cizeron, a former Olympic gold medallist, praised the partnership with Fournier Beaudry, emphasizing the joy and energy exchange shared with the audience. The skating series will conclude with the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

