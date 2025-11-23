Springboks Dominate Ill-Disciplined Ireland in Heated Showdown

In a fierce contest, South Africa's rugby team captured a decisive 24-13 victory over Ireland during their November tour. The match saw Ireland grapple with disciplinary issues, reducing them to 12 men at one point, following a 20-minute red card and multiple yellows in the first half.

The back-to-back world champions, South Africa, seized an early lead through Damian Willemse and further solidified it with Cobus Reinach's try after James Ryan's dismissal. Ireland resisted with a Dan Sheehan try but failed to reclaim control as penalty decisions and South Africa's strategic prowess clinched the game.

Despite efforts to mount a comeback with key players like Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley, who faced temporary dismissals, Ireland faltered. South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's second-half try sealed their undefeated tour streak, leaving Ireland to ponder their mixed series results.

(With inputs from agencies.)