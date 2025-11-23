Left Menu

Pride Amidst Chaos: Ireland's Battle Against Springboks

Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell expressed immense pride in his team despite a 24-13 defeat to South Africa. Ireland played part of the game with only 12 men due to multiple sin bins and a red card. Farrell praised his squad's resilience under intense pressure from the Springboks.

Updated: 23-11-2025 03:33 IST
Pride Amidst Chaos: Ireland's Battle Against Springboks
Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell conveyed overwhelming pride for his team following their 24-13 loss to South Africa, despite the extraordinary challenges faced during the match.

Ireland had to contend with a red card, multiple yellow cards, and relentless pressure from the South African side, yet they managed to exhibit remarkable tenacity.

Despite the defeat capping a mixed series for Ireland, Farrell remains optimistic about the team's performance as they prepare for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

