South Africa Steady on Day Two Against India

On the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa, South Africa posted a first-innings score of 316/6. Notable performances included Senuran Muthusamy's unbeaten 50. India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets, worked hard to contain the visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa, the touring team put up a steady performance, ending the day with a first-innings total of 316 for 6.

Highlighting the innings, Senuran Muthusamy scored an unbeaten 50, while Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs each made valuable contributions with the bat.

India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets, worked tirelessly to contain South Africa's batting lineup, but the visitors managed a respectable score by tea time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

