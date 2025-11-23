South Africa Steady on Day Two Against India
On the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa, South Africa posted a first-innings score of 316/6. Notable performances included Senuran Muthusamy's unbeaten 50. India's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets, worked hard to contain the visitors.
Updated: 23-11-2025 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
On the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa, the touring team put up a steady performance, ending the day with a first-innings total of 316 for 6.
Highlighting the innings, Senuran Muthusamy scored an unbeaten 50, while Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs each made valuable contributions with the bat.
India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets, worked tirelessly to contain South Africa's batting lineup, but the visitors managed a respectable score by tea time.

