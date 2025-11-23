Left Menu

South Africa's Resilience: Muthusamy and Verreynne Stand Tall

Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne's determined performances helped South Africa reach 316 for six by tea on the second day of the second Test against India. Muthusamy's solid defense and Verreynne's resilience against India's bowlers, particularly the finger spinners, played a crucial role in their innings.

23-11-2025
Senuran Muthusamy proved his mettle with the bat while Kyle Verreynne stood firm as South Africa ended day two's second session of the Test match against India at 316 for six.

Muthusamy, a left-hander, remained unbeaten at 56 off 131 balls, showcasing solidity in defense and forming a crucial unbroken 70-run seventh-wicket partnership with keeper Verreynne, who scored 38 runs off 94 balls. The Proteas employed a heavy roller in the morning, suggesting favorable conditions initially, but likely deteriorating by the third day.

The Barsapara pitch saw India's finger spinners struggle, with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja appearing ineffective due to the lack of zip. India's pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj couldn't break through Muthusamy and Verreynne's stand, as Kuldeep Yadav's variations proved less effective on this slower deck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

