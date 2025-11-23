McLaren Duo Face Potential Disqualification at Las Vegas GP

Formula One championship leader Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri could face disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to excessive rear skid block wear on their cars, the FIA has reported.

In Saturday's race, won by Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Norris finished second while Piastri secured fourth. A disqualification would drastically alter the championship standings, reducing Norris's lead over Verstappen and Piastri to just 24 points with only two races left.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer stated the wear was found to be less than the nine mm minimum required, prompting a referral to the stewards. This follows previous disqualifications for similar reasons, including Nico Hulkenberg in Bahrain and Lewis Hamilton in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)