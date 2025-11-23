Left Menu

McLaren Duo Face Potential Disqualification at Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, leading the Formula One championship, face disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to excessive rear skid block wear, according to FIA. If disqualified, Norris's lead over Max Verstappen and Piastri narrows significantly with two races remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:31 IST
Formula One championship leader Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri could face disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to excessive rear skid block wear on their cars, the FIA has reported.

In Saturday's race, won by Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Norris finished second while Piastri secured fourth. A disqualification would drastically alter the championship standings, reducing Norris's lead over Verstappen and Piastri to just 24 points with only two races left.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer stated the wear was found to be less than the nine mm minimum required, prompting a referral to the stewards. This follows previous disqualifications for similar reasons, including Nico Hulkenberg in Bahrain and Lewis Hamilton in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

