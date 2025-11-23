India Clinches Inaugural T20 Blind Women's World Cup in Style

In a thrilling culmination of the T20 blind women's world cup, India emerged victorious against Nepal, seizing triumph by seven wickets in the finals held at P Sara Oval.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl, India adeptly restricted Nepal to a modest total of 114/5, subsequently chasing down the target swiftly in just 12 overs for a score of 117/3, powered by Phula Saren's outstanding 44 not out.

The tournament witnessed remarkable play, most notably from Pakistan's Mehreen Ali, who dominated the six-team competition with over 600 runs, including an impressive 230 against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)