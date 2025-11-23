Left Menu

India Clinches Inaugural T20 Blind Women's World Cup in Style

India triumphed in the first T20 blind women’s world cup, overcoming Nepal by seven wickets in the final match. Opting to bowl first, India held Nepal to 114/5, then quickly reached 117/3 in just 12 overs, thanks to Phula Saren's unbeaten 44. The tournament saw significant performances, including a record by Pakistan's Mehreen Ali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a thrilling culmination of the T20 blind women's world cup, India emerged victorious against Nepal, seizing triumph by seven wickets in the finals held at P Sara Oval.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl, India adeptly restricted Nepal to a modest total of 114/5, subsequently chasing down the target swiftly in just 12 overs for a score of 117/3, powered by Phula Saren's outstanding 44 not out.

The tournament witnessed remarkable play, most notably from Pakistan's Mehreen Ali, who dominated the six-team competition with over 600 runs, including an impressive 230 against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

