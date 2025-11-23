Kuldeep Yadav Calls Barsapara Stadium Pitch a 'Road', Stresses Adversities of Bowling on Batting-Friendly Wicket

India's top spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the pitch at Barsapara Stadium, likening it to a 'road' after South Africa's lower order amassed a score of 489 in the first innings of the second Test.

In a candid exchange, Yadav contrasted the conditions at Kolkata, where spinners faced challenges, with Barsapara's batter-friendly pitch. Despite his critiques, Kuldeep stressed the need for resilience and adaptability in challenging circumstances. The spinner reflected on his performance, achieving figures of 4 for 115.

Yadav's observations come amid expectations of a reaction from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, given this was the venue's inaugural Test match. Kuldeep's remarks underscore the unpredictability of cricket pitches and the continuous learning curve for players, irrespective of challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)