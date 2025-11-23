Left Menu

Sindarov and Wei Yi Triumph in Chess Showdown, Securing Candidates Spots

Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov and China's Wei Yi claimed their places in the FIDE World Cup final after winning semifinals, securing their spots in the upcoming Candidates tournament. The decisive tiebreaker games saw Sindarov defeat Nodirbek Yakubboev and Wei Yi outmanoeuvre Andrey Esipenko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:02 IST
Sindarov and Wei Yi Triumph in Chess Showdown, Securing Candidates Spots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uzbekistan's Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and China's Wei Yi have successfully reached the FIDE World Cup final, securing their entries into the prestigious Candidates tournament.

The semifinals were intensely competitive, with both Sindarov and Wei Yi excelling in the rapid-play tiebreakers. Sindarov overcame fellow Uzbek Nodirbek Yakubboev, while Wei Yi capitalized on an oversight by Russia's Andrey Esipenko to secure victory.

This outcome not only places Sindarov and Wei Yi one step closer to a world championship opportunity but also marks a significant moment in their chess careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes in Ajmer: Family Killed in Highway Collision

Tragedy Strikes in Ajmer: Family Killed in Highway Collision

 India
3
Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion to Boost Connectivity with Four New Underground Stations

Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion to Boost Connectivity with Four New Undergrou...

 India
4
Global Diplomacy at G20: Modi's Strategic Moves in Johannesburg

Global Diplomacy at G20: Modi's Strategic Moves in Johannesburg

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025