Sindarov and Wei Yi Triumph in Chess Showdown, Securing Candidates Spots

Uzbekistan's Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and China's Wei Yi have successfully reached the FIDE World Cup final, securing their entries into the prestigious Candidates tournament.

The semifinals were intensely competitive, with both Sindarov and Wei Yi excelling in the rapid-play tiebreakers. Sindarov overcame fellow Uzbek Nodirbek Yakubboev, while Wei Yi capitalized on an oversight by Russia's Andrey Esipenko to secure victory.

This outcome not only places Sindarov and Wei Yi one step closer to a world championship opportunity but also marks a significant moment in their chess careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)