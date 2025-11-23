India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener
India's hockey team outmaneuvered South Korea in a closely contested match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, winning 1-0 due to Mohammed Raheel's early strike. Despite delays and a strong defensive effort by Korea, India maintained control and looks forward to their next match against Belgium in the round-robin stage.
Updated: 23-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:47 IST
In a thrilling opener at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, a determined Indian hockey team clinched a narrow 1-0 victory against South Korea thanks to a solitary goal by Mohammed Raheel in the first quarter.
With this win, after a six-year hiatus from the tournament, India showcased strategic midfield dominance, powered by Abhishek and captain Sanjay, who is renowned for being part of the Paris Olympic bronze-winning side.
Despite a challenging push from the Korean team seeking an equalizer, and a delayed start due to heavy rain, India held their ground effectively, setting sights on Belgium for their next encounter.
