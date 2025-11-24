Kane Williamson's Triumphant Return to Test Cricket

Kane Williamson has been named in the New Zealand squad for the December test series against the West Indies, joined by seasoned seamer Blair Tickner and promising talent Zak Foulkes. Williamson, a former captain who retired from international T20 cricket, brings his expertise and leadership back to test scenes.

Coach Rob Walter praised Williamson, 35, stating, "Kane's ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the test group." Meanwhile, renowned batsman Daryl Mitchell, recovering from a groin strain, also re-engages in the action, fueled by recent high performance.

Veteran players and new faces enrich the squad, with Jacob Duffy returning for pace, while injuries sideline Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, and possibly Kyle Jamieson. Blair Tickner captures attention as he aims for his fourth test cap, spotlighted after shining in recent ODI matches against England.

