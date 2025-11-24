Left Menu

Ban Overturned: Coach Salman Butt Cleared to Mentor Arshad Nadeem

An adjudicator from the Pakistan Sports Board has nullified a lifetime ban imposed on coach Salman Butt by the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF). The ban, declared unconstitutional by Senator Pervez Rashid due to lack of due process, allows Butt to continue coaching athlete Arshad Nadeem.

Updated: 24-11-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An adjudicator from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has nullified a lifetime ban on coach Salman Butt, who mentors celebrated athlete Arshad Nadeem. The ruling, delivered by Senator Pervez Rashid, has been deemed unconstitutional due to the absence of due process.

The ban, imposed by the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) after Nadeem's performance at the World Athletics Championships, lacked a proper charge sheet and hearing. This led Rashid to overturn the decision, stating the federation's action was not in accordance with the law.

Butt had attributed Nadeem's poor performance to health issues following a recent surgery and criticized the PAAF for its lack of support. The decision allows Butt to continue his role, enabling him to accompany Nadeem on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

