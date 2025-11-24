Left Menu

Odisha Naval Tata and HAR Hockey Academy Triumph at Women's Championship

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and HAR Hockey Academy claimed victories in the junior and sub-junior categories, respectively, at the 3rd Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 in Haryana. Odisha defeated Roundglass Punjab 2-0, while HAR Hockey Academy outclassed Khalsa Academy 6-0.

In a display of skill and determination, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre was crowned the junior champion at the 3rd Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025. Held in Karnal, Haryana, the tournament saw Odisha defeat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy with a decisive 2-0 score. Key to their victory were goals from Drupati Naik in the 18th minute and Neharika Toppo in the 43rd minute.

Meanwhile, in the sub-junior category, HAR Hockey Academy from Amritsar emerged victorious over Khalsa Hockey Academy, also based in Amritsar. The formidable HAR Academy put on a dominant performance, winning 6-0 on the back of a hat-trick by captain Radhika, complemented by a brace from Anjali and a single goal from Vanshika.

For the bronze medal in the junior category, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy triumphed over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in a tension-filled shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Dipika and Pooja's successful penalty strokes clinched their victory. In the sub-junior third-place play-off, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, smashed Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata 6-0, with goals from Avni, Nancy Saroha, Chanchal, Aarti, and Mauki sealing their win.

