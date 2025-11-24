Odisha Naval Tata and HAR Hockey Academy Triumph at Women's Championship
Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and HAR Hockey Academy claimed victories in the junior and sub-junior categories, respectively, at the 3rd Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 in Haryana. Odisha defeated Roundglass Punjab 2-0, while HAR Hockey Academy outclassed Khalsa Academy 6-0.
In a display of skill and determination, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre was crowned the junior champion at the 3rd Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025. Held in Karnal, Haryana, the tournament saw Odisha defeat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy with a decisive 2-0 score. Key to their victory were goals from Drupati Naik in the 18th minute and Neharika Toppo in the 43rd minute.
Meanwhile, in the sub-junior category, HAR Hockey Academy from Amritsar emerged victorious over Khalsa Hockey Academy, also based in Amritsar. The formidable HAR Academy put on a dominant performance, winning 6-0 on the back of a hat-trick by captain Radhika, complemented by a brace from Anjali and a single goal from Vanshika.
For the bronze medal in the junior category, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy triumphed over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in a tension-filled shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Dipika and Pooja's successful penalty strokes clinched their victory. In the sub-junior third-place play-off, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, smashed Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata 6-0, with goals from Avni, Nancy Saroha, Chanchal, Aarti, and Mauki sealing their win.
