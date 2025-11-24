England Cricketers to Play Under Lights Against Australian PM's XI

England's cricket selectors have tapped young talents Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, and Josh Tongue for a noteworthy matchup against the Australian Prime Minister's XI in a day-night affair in Canberra, announced the ECB on Monday.

The decision surfaced after the trio was absent from England's swift, eight-wicket Ashes loss in Perth— a historic match by its brevity since 1888 due to the few overs bowled.

As England prepares for the upcoming Brisbane test, Australia remains formidable, particularly under lights, boasting a remarkable record of 13 victories in 14 day-night matches, with all three against English squads ending in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)