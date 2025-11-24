Ruturaj Gaikwad's Stellar Form Secures ODI Recall Amid Injuries

In a twist of fate and form, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the right-handed batter for Chennai Super Kings, returns to India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. The call-up comes on the back of continuous stellar performances in domestic cricket and the India 'A' team circuit.

The recall not only highlights Gaikwad's perseverance but also the team's need to fill the void left by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, both sidelined due to injuries. As Gaikwad prepares to battle for the number four slot, his impressive 'Player of the Series' performance against South Africa A, with 210 runs at an average of 85, adds weight to his candidacy.

With captain KL Rahul leading, India aims to strike a balance with veterans and fresh talent in the squad. The competition intensifies as Gaikwad, boasting a List A record of 4,534 runs in 86 innings, contends against seasoned campaigner Rishabh Pant and other new prospects like Tilak Varma. Can Gaikwad seize this moment to shine on the international stage?

(With inputs from agencies.)