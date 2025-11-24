Left Menu

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble criticized India's batting performance against South Africa in the second Test, which saw the team fall significantly behind. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, showed strategic mastery. Kumble emphasized the lack of resilience in India's approach, highlighting Marco Jansen’s effective bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:28 IST
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India
Anil Kumble
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket legend Anil Kumble expressed disappointment with the Indian batsmen after their underwhelming performance against South Africa in the second Test, criticizing their lack of application and patience. Meanwhile, pacer Marco Jansen exploited Indian weaknesses on a pitch labeled a 'road' by Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa, who lead the series 1-0, solidified their position with a robust 489-run innings. They capitalized on India's struggle, with Jansen taking six wickets, exposing India's inability to respect the bowlers and play strategically.

Dale Steyn praised South Africa's command in Guwahati, noting the rarity of an overseas team's sustained dominance in India. As the series progresses, building on their strategic decisions will be key for South Africa to maintain their lead against a faltering Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025