Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Cricket legend Anil Kumble expressed disappointment with the Indian batsmen after their underwhelming performance against South Africa in the second Test, criticizing their lack of application and patience. Meanwhile, pacer Marco Jansen exploited Indian weaknesses on a pitch labeled a 'road' by Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa, who lead the series 1-0, solidified their position with a robust 489-run innings. They capitalized on India's struggle, with Jansen taking six wickets, exposing India's inability to respect the bowlers and play strategically.

Dale Steyn praised South Africa's command in Guwahati, noting the rarity of an overseas team's sustained dominance in India. As the series progresses, building on their strategic decisions will be key for South Africa to maintain their lead against a faltering Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)