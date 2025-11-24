Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's $1 Billion Kick Towards Global Football Development

The Saudi Arabia Fund for Development will offer $1 billion in concessional loans to bolster football infrastructure in developing nations, partnering with FIFA. This initiative focuses on youth empowerment, social inclusion, and economic growth, despite criticism over Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:14 IST
Saudi Arabia's Fund for Development (SFD) has committed to providing up to $1 billion in concessional loans for the construction and enhancement of football infrastructure in developing nations. This effort is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with FIFA, aiming to boost sustainable development through investment in sports facilities.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating that it ensures FIFA Member Associations have the necessary infrastructure to organize competitions. The program aligns with FIFA's objective to expand football's reach globally.

While the initiative promotes social inclusion, youth empowerment, and economic growth, Saudi Arabia faces criticism over its human rights record, with some accusing the country of 'sportswashing' through its investments in major sports events. The kingdom, however, denies allegations of human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

